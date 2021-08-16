Emily A. Moody (1944-2021)

DIXFIELD – Emily A. Moody 77, of Dixfield Maine passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 due to surgery complications.

She was born in Farmington and raised in Dixfield were she spent most of her life and raised her family. She graduated from Jay High School in 1963 second in her class, and soon after, married Charlie E. Moody Jr. Emily was a very hard worker; she worked at Bass shoe, Norridgewock shoe, Ames, and Road construction as a flagger. After work, she would take care of her family and help out on the farm taking care of the animals.

Emily enjoyed playing cards, taking car rides with her husband and friends, lawn sales, her dogs, and eating Chinese food with Tammie. After her husband passed, she joined the widows group at Calvary Hill Baptist Church for support, and the North Jay Grange so she could spend time with her family on her father’s side. Every week she would call her daughter Tammie and tell her everything that happened that week with excitement. She talked with her son Lauren in Germany over the computer, and was very happy it was cheaper then a phone call. When Walter worked on the farm, she loved to visit him and look at and talk about the cows. She also loved to visit family members just to sit with them and talk when she was lonely.

Emily is survived by her 3 children Lauren Moody, Walter Moody, and Tammie Moody; grandchildren Amy Moody-Bantly, and Katie Moody; and great grandchildren Kalob Moody, Grayson Bantly, Durgan Bantly and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by: husband Charlie Moody Jr, her parents Elizabeth Tucker Paine, William O. Paine Jr., and her sister Anita Paine Hardy.

Emily was a beautiful, wonderful woman who loved her children; she will be greatly missed.

A memorial service is undecided at the moment due to Covid; however, it will be announced on facebook when it will take place. Those wishing may make donations in Emilys’ memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington Maine 04938