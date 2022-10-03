Emily Hartung (1953-2022)

SIDNEY- Emily Ann Doak Hartung was born in Bath, Maine to Marthon, Jr. and Elizabeth “Betty” Howard Doak of Days Ferry on October 2, 1953. She was the third of five children. Emily graduated from Morse High School in 1971 where she was active in outdoor track and field, swimming, and figure skating. Emily loved spending time at Popham Beach and getting together with her girlfriends. She always said that life was about choices, it was important to bloom where you are planted, and lead with positivity.

She went on to study Education at the University of Maine at Farmington. Emily was crowned Miss Maine International in 1973 and traveled to New Orleans to compete in the Miss USA-International pageant. Emily was an active member of the Phi Nu Omega Sorority and UMF ski team. At UMF, she swept Dallas Hartung off his feet and after graduating, the two were married on August 23,1975. Emily went on to teach 5th grade before diving into a career in business. She pursued her passion for teaching through being a Girl Scout Troop Leader.

Emily was best known as one of the founding members and co-owner of the first female-owned and operated business in downtown Farmington, The Calico Patch. “The Patch” was known and loved by many as a fine gift shop that Emily ran for 37 years! She was also a founding member of Devaney, Doak, and Garrett Booksellers. Emily had a passion for supporting other female entrepreneurs by promoting their handiwork in the shop and was active in the Farmington Downtown Association. She was also a dedicated member of the Farmington Historical Society, brought joy to the Pierce House residents through her companionship and artwork, celebrated friendships at Old South Congregational Church, and served as Secretary, Director, and later President of the Ward Pond Association.

When her daughters called her to travel, Emily gladly went along for the ride. As a family, they visited Canada, Germany, Italy, England, and most recently traversed the state of North Carolina from beach to mountains. Emily delighted in scouring the shelves at the Farmington Public Library and sharing her passion for reading with her family. In her free time, Emily enjoyed quilting with the Blue Moon Quiltmakers and painting with watercolor and acrylic. En plein air painting was Emily’s favorite way to create art, surrounded by nature. She founded Emily’s Salon where artists would gather together weekly to paint on her sunlit, plant-filled porch.

Emily and Dallas spent every summer and eventually retired at their camp on Ward Pond in Sidney, Maine. In retirement, Emily enjoyed playing pickleball, baking with her grandkids, skiing with girlfriends, being part of Wine Club, and playing nightly Rummikub games with Dallas and neighbors. She enjoyed daily swims across the pond and teaching her grandchildren how to swim and jump off the dock. She taught them how to not take life too seriously, use their imagination while playing dress up, and took them on adventure walks to find fairy gardens. When she wasn’t “poolside”, Emily was getting her hands dirty in the garden. Her gardens were her pride and joy. Emily loved to entertain friends and family surrounded by fruitful blooms that attracted countless birds, butterflies, and bees. This was her “slice of heaven” and she delighted in gifting plants to others so they too could find the joy in gardening.

Emily grew her angel wings on September 12, 2022 after a year-long dance with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her loving husband, Dallas Lee Hartung of Farmington, Maine; her two daughters – Jennifer and husband Davyd Collinson and their children Guinevere Elizabeth (8) & Noah William (6) of Litchfield, Maine and Lisa Hartung and husband Brent Watkins and their child Maeve Ann (1) of Cary, North Carolina. She is survived by her siblings Andrea (Jack) Conner of Freeport, Maine, and Greg (Susan) Doak, Randy (Valerie) Doak, and Warren Doak all of Woolwich, Maine, her father-in-law Alton “Honk” Hartung of Manchester, Maine, and sister-in-law Terry Bourisk of Winthrop, Maine. She is predeceased by her parents.

There will be a celebration for Emily on her 69th birthday at their camp on Ward Pond on October 2, 2022 from 11am – 4pm. In lieu of flowers, Emily asked for donations to be made for children’s programs at the Farmington Public Library, Pilgrim Lodge, and the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens to promote reading, faith, and gardening for future generations.

