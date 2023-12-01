Engle Magrath (1937-2023)

WILTON – Engle P Magrath, passed on November 25, 2023. Born May 28, 1937, at “Flossie Coolidge’s Nursing Home” in East Dixfield, Maine. His father was Philip Leland Magrath and his mother Katherine “Katie” Eliza Martin. He was the third child of four. He first attended school at the Little Red School House on the Colby Miller Road, later transferring to Central School. He graduated from Wilton Academy in 1957. He was quick-witted and loved classical music and from the time he was a small boy, he loved to figure out how things worked, often taking things apart (and sometimes not being able to put them together again!).

Shortly after graduating he joined USAF. After basic training in Texas, he was assigned to technical school at Scott AFB, Illinois. He spent 4 years in the Air Force and 2 in the reserves. He was honorably discharged in 1963. In 1964 he began his journey to become an accomplished service engineer in electronics in Andover, Maine, working at the big satellite tracking dome. The next year he went on to work long days and nights in Greenland. He was with Philco-Ford in the Philippines, working with their Air Force, and in Kwajalein, testing missile systems. When on vacation in the Pacific he marveled at places and countries he had not yet visited. From 1967 to 1970 he worked in Vietnam. For nearly 30 years he was employed by Raytheon Service, travelling extensively while based in Europe. He loved to travel and experience new places and cultures. He also enjoyed time with his family, his brother and sisters and nieces and nephews, great nieces, and grand nephews. He occasionally combined the two, travelling often to visit relatives in Maine and Illinois, and taking trips with family to New Zealand and Europe.

When he retired, he returned to the Wilton farmhouse that had been in the family for generations. With the help of his brother Conrad and nephew Alan, he built a new barn for his tractor and workshop. Later after renovating the old house, he built a new one in 2014.

He was predeceased by brother, Conrad Magrath and sister-in-law Arlene Magrath; sister, Rosita Munson; brother-in-law, Warren Rollins; and his parents Philip and Katie.

He is survived by sister, Sherrill Rollins; brother-in-law, James Munson; nieces, Vicki Adams and husband Jeff, Michele Rollins and husband Rick Creswell, Lisa Rollins and husband Greg Butler, Jill Munson and husband Jay Harlan, Jamie Munson and friend Tony, and Serena Munson; nephews, Ronnie Magrath and wife Lisa and Alan Magrath and wife Mickey.

The family would like to give special thanks to Woodlands Senior Living of Farmington and Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice. There will be a graveside service at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton in the spring. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to: The United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 600 Main Street, Wilton, Maine, the Western Maine Play Museum, 561 Main St, Wilton, ME, and the Wilton Free Public Library, P.O. 454 Wilton, ME.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared at dsfuneral.com