Eric Phillip Fleishman (1969-2022)

GLENDALE, Calif. and FARMINGTON, Maine – Eric Fleishman, better known as “Eric the Trainer,” passed away unexpectedly at the age of 53 on the morning of November 24th, 2022, at his home in Glendale, California. Eric was born on February 3, 1969, at the Maine Medical Center in Portland to parents Martin and Martha Fleishman of Farmington, Maine.

Eric drew from the Farmington community elements that made him who he was. At age ten his father took him to Mike Cook’s Dojo in Farmington where Eric’s martial arts training and meditation began. He attended preschool at Mt. Blue High School and graduated from the same building in 1987. He was a member of the school’s marching band and debate team, he belonged to the Boy Scouts of America, attended the International Boy Scouts Jamboree in Western Canada, raised pigs and was voted president of the 4-H Souie Souie Pig Club. Eric played for the Fairbanks Baseball Team, rode with the YMCA Bike Club, and for three consecutive years biked through the United States and England. While he was in high school he was, as well, a member of the Titcomb Ski Patrol. He worked in the community at McDonald’s, at Franklin Memorial Hospital as a security guard, and at Northern Lights putting together bicycles.

While he was always physically active, his mind was overflowing with music. At Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, Eric wanted to compose the songs playing in his head and found a graduate student at nearby Yale to teach him how to read and write music.

He graduated from university with a double major in English and business. After college he moved to New York City. The next five years he worked as a certified personal trainer by day and performed the music he composed with several bands at night. In 1996, Eric decided to supercharge his fitness career. He moved to Los Angeles and connected with Nick Kane, Frank Zane (“Mr. Olympia”), and Don “The Duke of Delts” Howorth, among others. These fitness legends inspired him to build the gender-specific fitness regimes that would become his hallmark for the coming years.

Eric’s summer visits to Farmington included contacting the Mt. Blue High School staff to arrange various activities. Once it was a musical concert with his son Henry, another was a raffle in which the prize was working out with Eric. He also spoke before the school football team on his philosophy of fitness. Eric visited his old dojo, as well, and taught the class. Often he would conclude his visits to Maine with stops at WCSH Channel 6 in Portland to do workouts with the morning news crew.

In 2015, Eric opened the Eric the Trainer Mecca in Los Angeles, a professional personal training facility built on his philosophy of diet, exercise, and sleep, all delivered with a big dose of humor in a one-on-one setting. Using his knowledge of health and fitness and with his vast network of personalities in Hollywood and beyond, Eric provided a safe space for people to transform their bodies, shed weight, and gain confidence and connections. For the last 30 years, Eric trained and inspired actors, police officers, special forces members, celebrities, and artists across the spectrum of sports, entertainment and music.

Eric was a continuing partner for many philanthropic causes. During the COVID lockdown, he gathered friends and clients together to create an online concert, “Eric The Trainer’s Need to Feed Mothers Day Sing-a-long,” raising thousands of dollars for Feeding America. Most recently, he worked on a fundraising event for the Martial Arts History Museum.

Eric is survived by his wife Alysia Kanemoto, son Henry Fleishman, former wife Susan Nahley Fleishman, parents Martin and Martha Fleishman, brother Peter, sister Rachel and her husband Eli, and their children Eytan and Chasya, Eric’s sister Charlotte, her husband Tommy, and their children Ariana and Christian.

Eric’s generosity, energy, and love will be remembered by his family, friends and everyone he touched. He was a man whose kindness, charisma and ingenuity will be forever imprinted on our hearts. He made us all more courageous and more confident with his perpetual smile and contagious optimism.

Those wishing to share stories, photos or videos of their time with Eric can email them to Celebrate.Erics.Life@gmail.com. A celebration of life ceremony will be held in Eric’s honor in the spring in Maine. Watch his social media sites for details.