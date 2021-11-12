Eric Winchester (1990-2021)

WILTON – Eric Winchester, 31, of Wilton, went home to be with the Lord, on October 30th, 2021. He was a loving husband, adoring father, and had the kindest soul. He who would do anything for anyone.

He grew up in Chattanooga, TN, as a triplet, and graduated from Chattanooga Christian School with his two brothers in 2009. He attended a youth group with Hixson First Baptist. In high school he ran cross country and enjoyed playing basketball and the electric bass. He earned his blackbelt in Tae Kwon Do and took Latin.

Eric moved to Maine and married April on June 19, 2009 and gained a son, Bretton, whom he later adopted as his own. They had 3 more children together, Ephraim, Lorelai, and Jericho.

Eric held various jobs until he worked at Save-A-Lot in Farmington, where he eventually became the Assistant Manager. He ended up leaving the workforce in 2016, after his health took a turn for the worse.

Eric loved his family with all his being. He was an amazing writer, whose stories have been sought after by many podcasts and YouTube channels. He loved long walks in nature, reading, playing chess, camping with his kids, the ocean and mountains of Maine, learning new and interesting facts, and watching his children play at the playground. He enjoyed watching shows with his wife, along with fun banter (Psst!) and telling terrible jokes with her. He also loved baseball and was one day hoping to take his children to a game. Go Red Sox!

He is survived by his wife April and their 4 children, Bretton of New Hampshire, Ephraim, Lorelai, and Jericho. His maternal grandmother, Mary Inez Bowman of Florida, parents, David and Rhonda Winchester of Tennessee, brothers Ryan and his wife Whittney and Justin and his wife Victoria both of Tennessee. Mother-in-law Rosie Bates and sister-in-law Ronica Smith, along with uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Living Waters Assembly of God Church 547 Wilton Road in Farmington, Maine on November 17th, 2021 at 6:00PM. Light refreshments will be served after the service. ***As Eric was a huge advocate for precautions during COVID and the cases in the area are numerous, the family is requiring masks to be worn.*** Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com