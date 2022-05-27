Erma J. Thorndike (1932-2022)

FARMINGTON – Erma J. Thorndike, 90 years old. It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of our Mother, Mimi, Aunt, Sister and friend, at home with her family by her side on May 25, 2022.

She was born on Jan. 23, 1932, in South Paris, the youngest daughter to Elwood Verrill and Harriet (Gowell) Verrill.

Erma married Victor Thorndike on March 17, 1956, in Mechanic Falls, soon after they moved to Connecticut to start their family of three daughters, Vicki, Wendy and Cheryl. Returning to Maine in 1968 Erma primarily focused on being the best wife and mother while occasionally working out at various places to fill her days once the children were in school. Her family was her life and gave her immense pride and enjoyment.

She enjoyed family gatherings, big holiday meals; spent many hours gardening and took pride in their beautiful yard. Erma would enjoy crocheting/knitting, reading, doing puzzles while still being on call to sit with the grandkids at a moment’s notice and dogs when in need.

She became a member of the Old South Congregational Church in 1977 and found and developed many friendships which she cherished over the years. Later Erma and Vic found themselves enjoying time together camping and fishing in Northern Maine, which often included taking one of their grandchildren on these adventures.

Erma leaves behind daughters Wendy Pomeroy and Cheryl Roux (husband Greg); grandchildren, Jacklyn Bronish (husband Matt); Derek Pomeroy and Hanah Co-Wallis. Great grandchildren, Cayden Bronish, Weston Bronish, Coleman Bronish, Finn Pomeroy, and Easton Pomeroy. Thorndike “sisters” Christine Mitchell and Penny Morrell, along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews on both sides of the family.

Erma was predeceased by her husband Vic after almost 50 years of marriage, daughter Vicki, Son-In-Law Greg Co-Wallis, her parents, sisters Gladys Strout and Thelma Verrill, along with many family pets. Her dear Thorndike siblings, Gladys Comstock, Bob Thorndike, Shirley Barker, Jim Thorndike, Mary Anne Gordan, Martha McDonald and Rick Thorndike.

The family would like to thank the amazing care and compassion from Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice along with the help of Aunt Chris, Cousin Cindy and Dulcey Holbrook. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A private family service is being planned for June 12, 2022. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in her honor to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, Maine 04938.