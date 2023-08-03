Ernest Steward Sr. (1933-2023)

WILTON – Ernest N. Steward Sr (age 90) passed away on July 10, 2023. He was born in Rangeley Plantation on May 18, 1933 to Richard (Dick) and Ida Steward. He was raised in Rangeley with his 3 brothers and 5 sisters. He graduated from Rangeley High School and was a Corporal in the Army during the Korean War.

Ernie married Pearl S. Smith in 1952 and lived in Farmington until 1971, when they moved with their three children to Wilton.

Ernie was an active member of St Luke’s Episcopal Church in Farmington, where he served many years on the Bishops Committee under Father Potter. Ernie had also been a friend of Bill W. for 50 years.

Ernie as a youth helped cut ice blocks from the Lake in Rangeley, he was a carpenter, then worked at Livermore Shoe Shop until the Wilton Tannery opened. He stayed with the Tannery until it closed then worked at Bass Shoe until he retired. After retirement, he went to work summers at Dummers Beach in Weld.

Ernie loved the outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing and gardening. He also loved horses and was an active member of the Sandy River Riding Club in its day. He was also an avid bowler at Meadow Lanes in Wilton.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years Pearl; his sisters Dottie Savage, Rosie Browne, and Joline Adams; his brother Carmen Steward; his sons Ernest Jr and Warren; and his daughter Patricia Leahy. He is also survived by grandchildren Billie-Jo Knight, Ernest Steward III, Joshua Steward, Amanda Steward, Jordan Steward, Andrea Steward, Daniel Leahy, Patrick Leahy and 9 great grandchildren. Ernie was predeceased by 2 brothers Wendell and Charlie; and 2 sisters Patsy Rowe and Nat Carlton.

Public graveside memorial services with US Army Honors will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Lake View Cemetery in Wilton. The family suggests that those who desire consider a memorial gift in his memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

Memories may be shared at dsfuneral.com