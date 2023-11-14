Ernest van Soeren (1946-2023)

RANGELEY – Ernest John van Soeren (76) a resident of Rangeley, ME known to say, “someday if you’re lucky you’ll be old like me” passed away Monday November 6th, 2023, while enjoying his Rangeley property. Ernest was born to his father, John & mother, Christine van Soeren who would, on occasion, say “Ernest, what makes you act so”. He was born in Rotterdam, Holland on December 8, 1946. He was the eldest brother to siblings, Christine, Anneke, Eric & Frank.

From a young age Ernest was fascinated by anything with a motor starting with boats, cars and motorcycles. Shortly after moving to Canada his well-known work ethic took root as he started a few paper routes and began working at a grocery store in order to purchase his first car.

After high school Ernest moved to Rhode Island where he attended University to study architecture. After attending university he started his career at Durastone where he worked as draftsman designing floor plans for industrial buildings.

Ernest was introduced to the Rangeley Lakes Region, as well as boating and snowmobiling when he vacationed in the area. He quickly fell in love with snowmobiling in the winter and boating during the summer. It was not long after that, that Ernest’s love for snowmobiling would bring him to Rangeley permanently in the 70s where he would purchase his first plot of land in Rangeley Plantation where he designed, drafted and constructed his first home.

Locals and travelers to the area were quick to appreciate his work, as such, he was able to land more construction jobs ultimately launching South Shore Builders. While building waterfront homes for his customers he had a number of clients that were interested in having him build them a dock also. In the 80s Ernest met Fremont Merriam, founder of Great Northern Docks, outside of the local building supply store when he was coincidently headed to look for dock hardware. From there forward Ernest became the go to for docks and dock hardware in the area building up over 100 clients before he exited the business in 2018 when his son David continued to provide the same quality service his customers came to know and expect going forward with the namesake v.S. Property Maintenance.

Ernest shared a deep love and appreciation for the people, animals, and the natural beauty of Rangeley right up until his passing. Ernest enjoyed going for long motorcycle, car and snowmobile rides with his friends and family and was always known for keeping things interesting. When getting ready for a season or a ride he would naturally take to doing some burnouts, donuts or drifting around the property on his snowmobiles depending upon what the activity was. He is remembered by many as a fun, good and hardworking man. We can now forever find him in our hearts cruising the trails and riding high in the sky as he watches over us.

Ernest was a loving father to Tina, John, Steven and David. And loving grandfather to Love (Erik), Jessica, Eddie, Johnathan, Zander, Cameron and Zyla.

The van Soeren family welcomes family and friends to celebrate Ernest’s life on Thursday, November 16, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in Evergreen Cemetery, Rangeley. Family and friends are encouraged to leave words of remembrance in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Honored to be caring for the family of Ernest J. van Soeren is Wiles Remembrance Center – Farmington.