Esther Marie Kohtala (1935-2021)

AUBURN – Esther Marie Kohtala, 86, went to her heavenly home on July 23, 2021. She passed peacefully while surrounded by family and in the care of the wonderful staff of the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.

Marie was a graduate of Hermon High School in Hermon, Maine, and continued her education at Farmington State Teacher’s College in Farmington, Maine.

Following her time at Farmington State, she would go on to teach in Vienna, Mt. Vernon, Jay, and Farmington. After teaching many years, she worked for G.H. Bass in Wilton for more than 10 years.

Marie led a humble life of service to others as a longstanding member of Vienna Baptist Church, a member of the school board, and she served in Vienna’s town government as a member of the board of selectmen.

Active in the family’s blueberry business, she was its best ambassador. She loved to visit with customers and many became longtime friends.

Born to Arthur and Doris (Bachelor) Griffin in Levant, Maine, she was one of eight children. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings: Arthur, James, Albert, Betty, and Edna.

Marie married Eddie Kohtala of Vienna, on April 13, 1957. They celebrated 53 years of marriage prior to Eddie’s passing on July 22, 2010.

Marie relished her role as both a grandparent to 13 and a great- grandparent to eight children. She tried to make sure that there was always something sweet available for anyone who might stop by the old farmhouse on Vienna Mountain. Whether a chocolate chip cookie, banana bread, or her delicious apple pie, she tried to never disappoint. And if your pants needed patching, she was always ready to start up her sewing machine.

She is survived by her son Edwin Kohtala and wife, Angela, of Orono, Kathy Knight and her husband, Karl, of Dixfield, Lory Zamboni and her husband, David, of Wilton, and daughter in law, Amy Kohtala Langevin, of Mechanic Falls; She leaves behind 13 amazing grandchildren and eight adorable great-grandchildren; She was predeceased by son, John Kohtala, and husband, Eddie Kohtala.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington on Friday, July 30 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held from the Vienna Baptist Church, 114 Townhouse Road, Vienna, at 11:00am on Saturday, July 31. Interment will follow in the Vienna Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vienna Baptist Church. Memories and a memorial video may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.