Esther Paul (1941-2023)

CHESTERVILLE – With sad hearts we announce the death of Esther Paul; wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Esther Carol (Knight) Paul passed away at Franklin Memorial Hospital surrounded by her husband and family on June 24, 2023.

Esther Paul was born on August 16, 1941 in Rome, Maine the daughter of the late Kenneth Knight Sr., and Virginia (French) Knight, Esther was one of eleven children. She was employed as a mill worker at Fosters in Wilton for over forty years. Esther married the love of her life, Gary Paul in March of 1981. Esther enjoyed spending time with her husband, talking with her special sister and best friend, Rolene, multiple times a day and spoiling her grandchildren. She loved spending time with friends and family and enjoyed the multiple gatherings for celebrating any and every occasion with her large family. Esther was known for her baked beans and coleslaw (especially by Aaron) and was requested to bring this to all family functions. No matter how big her family got she always found a way to make more room in her heart and life for everyone and welcomed everyone with loving arms, countless life stories, and pastries. Esther was also known for giving her dog Shadow just “one” more treat.

Esther is survived by her husband Gary Paul. Her children; Valerie Hastings, Theresa Jones and her husband David, Barbie Hastings, Teddy Hastings, Timmy Hastings and wife Joan, James Paul and his wife Tammy Paul. Her grandkids; Addie Paul, Brittni Paul Hutchins, and her husband Matthew Hutchins and their three children Graeclyn, Maddalyn, and Everett, Garrick Paul and his wife Miranda Paul and their children Jase & Braylee. Additionally, Melissa, Tonya, Brookie, Billie, Danny, Amanda, Krista, Tara, Nola, Justin, Tanya, and several great grandchildren. Her siblings; Gene Knight and wife Leatrice, Kenny Knight and wife Jackie, Rolene Harris, Linda Rackliffe and husband Herbie, Dana Knight and wife Sandra, and sisters-in-law, Debbie Knight and Kersten Knight along with several nieces and nephews who were huge part of her life.

She is predeceased by her parents Kenneth Knight Sr., and Virginia Knight, her son Scott Paul, her siblings; Jody (Knight) Witham and her husband Leslie Sr, Eddie Knight, Donnie Knight and his wife Nancy, Vernie Knight and his wife Mary-Ann, Roland Knight, Dennie Knight, and her brother-in-law Elwood Harris.

Gary and the family would like to thank the nursing staff at Franklin Memorial Hospital and Dr. Torgersen for the wonderful care Esther received.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Maine Cancer Foundation, 170 US Route 1 Suite 250, Falmouth, ME 04105. Mainecancer.org

Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 1st, 2023 at 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Chesterville Town Office, 409 Dutch Gap Road, Chesterville, ME 04938

Honored to be caring for the family of Esther C. Paul is Wiles Remembrance Center – Farmington where family and friends are encouraged to visit her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.