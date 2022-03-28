Ethan Townsend (2009-2022)

EAGLE LAKE – Ethan Townsend, 12, passed away unexpectedly after a skiing accident on March 23, 2022.

He was born on July 8, 2009, son of Terry Townsend and Angelina Juarez.

Ethan was a fun-loving kid who loved his iPad games; he enjoyed spending time with his mom doing crafts and crocheting occasionally. He was always offering a helping hand in the kitchen cooking and working in the garden in the summer.

Ethan was a caring, funny, smart, compassionate boy who loved to make people smile; he never wanted to hurt anyone’s feelings. His favorite pastime was watching the news with his Dad, and spending quality time with his brothers. When his Dad would struggle with technology, Ethan would be the first to offer a helping hand. His favorite color was pink and he loved to show off his pink shirts.

Ethan is survived by his parents; his twin brother, Nathan Townsend; one older brother, Andy Townsend; five half-sisters, Yesenia, Tanya, Dawn, Teresa, Judy; one half-brother, Billy; his maternal grandmother, Maura Linares; one special nephew, Balian, who he enjoyed face-timing very often; along with many aunts and uncles who will miss him terribly. Local family includes Ralph and Nancy (Townsend) Johnson of Dixfield and Virginia, Ron and Sally (Townsend) Theriault, Peggy Townsend and John Files, all of Rumford.

Ethan was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Donald and Jean Townsend; his maternal grandfather, Cenobio Juarez; and his older cousin, Rigoberto Juarez.

A prayer service was held on Saturday at Lajoie-Daigle Funeral Home. For online condolences please visit lajoiefuneralhome.com.