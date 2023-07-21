Eugene Daggett

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP – Eugene Leon Daggett was born on the 22nd of October in 1948 to Muriel and Leon Daggett. He grew up in Kingfield and graduated from the Stanley High School. He worked briefly at Winter’s Mill in 1967-68 when he was drafted into the Army. He served for five years, two as a combat medic in Vietnam from 1968 to 1971. He got out of the Army in 1972 and moved back to Maine with his first wife Rose and son Patrick. Rose predeceased him in 1982. Gene worked in the mills again in Kingfield, shoe shops in both Wilton (G.H.Bass) and in Phillips (Coombs), and for SAD 58 School District. In 1984, he married Carol M. Rapp of Salem, ME and Paradise, PA, his wife and dearest friend for life. They lived in Salem for 10 years before moving to Strong in 1995. In 1987, he was hired by the U.S. Postal Service and spent the next 25 years as a Clerk in the Farmington Post Office. Gene retired in 2009 to his home in Strong, where he began to work through the “Book” of things that there was never time to do while working.

Gene is survived by his grandchildren, Chelsa and Damiam Daggett; stepdaughter, Denise Brackbill; step-grandson Kyle Brackbill of PA; nephew, David LaBelle; and most fondly, by his beloved wife of 39 wonderful years, Carol M. Rapp. “My Beautiful Lady, I will Love You Forever!” He was predeceased by his son, Patrick; and his sister, Mary Daggett.

Services will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 1 p.m., at the Strong Church of the Nazarene, 78 North Main St, Strong, ME with Pastor John Evans officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow at the West Freeman Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938. Memories may be shared at dsfuneral.com.