Eugene J. Cyr (1933-2023)

TEMPLE – Eugene (Gene) J. Cyr (1933-2023), a hard-worker, proud Mainer, and a man whose laugh and crooked smile were infectious, was surrounded by his family when he passed on Friday, January 20. Gene, as he was affectionately known by those who knew him, had battled long and hard against dementia. It is no surprise that he fought the battle as best he could with both grace and strength. Gene was born on September 23, 1933, in Woburn, Quebec. When he was ten years old, his parents, Alfred Cyr and Marie Rose (DeSautel) Cyr sought the American Dream for him and his four brothers and sisters (Anatole, Leonard, Rita, and Theresa), and moved to the US and settled in Stratton, Maine. One of his proudest moments was becoming a US Citizen in 1956.

When Gene was twenty years old, he met the love of his life, Sandy, and began a beautiful life together. They married in June of 1958. He dutifully served in the US Army and later joyfully welcomed their only child, Kristel, into the world in 1972. As a family, they enjoyed snowmobiling in the winter, Jeep-ing and camping in the summer. Together was his happiest place. He loved spending time with family and friends around meals and competitive games of cribbage. Gene also enjoyed bowling with the Mixed Nuts Sunday League and the Incredible Seniors until ill health forced him to rack his ball for the last time. Gene loved being outside and was an avid fisherman. He relied on his favorite fly, the hornberg, to reel in the big ones; his stories were even bigger.

He was a skilled carpenter, owned his own business, and after many years of building and renovating homes, he left the ladders, hammers, and nails, and put his heavy equipment skills to use. He worked part-time in winters plowing roads for the Town of Farmington. And, full-time, he drove a logging truck for EJ Carrier and bantered with his friends over the CB radio with his handle, “BirdDog”. When he left log truck driving, he took a position with EL Vining & Son where he drove a dump truck, and even though he never wanted to stop working, he begrudgingly retired in 2003.

It had always been his dream to visit Alaska and fish for halibut and salmon, and in 2004, that dream came to fruition. He and his wife Sandy enjoyed traveling and with friends enjoyed many bus trips that took them across the country. His grandchildren, Maguire and Kerrigan became lights in his life when they were born in 2001 and 2003. He enjoyed being with and cheering for them at their games, performances and special occasions. The final hours of his journey were filled with peace and love–exactly the way he had lived his life.

Gene will be known as the consummate story-teller and joker. He loved laughing and always knew the way to a good time. He will be dearly missed by all those who loved him–especially his survivors: his loving wife of sixty-four years, Sandy of Temple; his daughter Kristel (Cyr) Anuszewski and her husband, Loren Anuszewski of Winthrop; grandson, Maguire Anuszewski who attends Brown University in Providence, RI; granddaughter, Kerrigan Anuszewski who attends Bates College in Lewiston, ME; and Gene’s sister, Theresa (Cyr) Barker and family of Stratton and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at the Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, those wishing can make a donation to the Make-a-Wish Foundation, 66 Mussey Road, Scarborough, ME 04074, and online at wish.org/maine or to The Hospice House of Androscoggin County, 236 Stetson Rd, Auburn, ME 04210 and online at androscoggin.org

Arrangements have been entrusted to Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.