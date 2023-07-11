Evelyn Blaisdell (1926-2023)

FARMINGTON – Evelyn D. Blaisdell, 97, formerly of Dixfield, passed peacefully, Friday evening, July 7, 2023, at the Sandy River Center for Healthcare in Farmington.

She was born in Jay, March 14, 1926, a daughter of Elmer and Muriel (McClure) Wright. She attended Jay Schools, graduating from Jay High School and later in life, she would attend and graduate from Mr. Bernard’s School of Cosmetology in Lewiston. On Sept. 9, 1943, she married Urban Blaisdell.

Evelyn is survived by her sons, Robert of Virginia, Jon of Dixfield, and James of Waterville and their families, including several great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Urban; her son, Gary; and her three brothers, Lawrence, Earl, and Arthur.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 14 at 1 pm from the Dixfield Congregational Church (Church on the Hill) , 16 High Street, Dixfield. Interment will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Dixfield. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Wiles Remembrance Center of Jay is honored to be providing funeral services.