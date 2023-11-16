Evelyn Conkey (1940-2023)

CANTON – Evelyn E. Conkey, 83, of Wilton, died early Wednesday morning at Pinnacle Health Care in Canton. She was born and raised in Jay, one of ten children of Hamlin and Ruth (Sprague) Smith. She moved to Wilton and spent most of her life there and worked for many years at Forster Manufacturing. She met the love of her life, Jim Conkey at Meadow Lanes Bowling Alley. They enjoyed traveling and bowling together.

She enjoyed making strawberry jam for Christmas presents for family, and making a special recipe for a Smith family reunion or a church bake sale. She was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church. Evelyn would smile and pretend to complain when someone asked her to make one of her recipes. Her favorite outfit to wear, was what she called her white “peddle pushers” and a flowered shirt. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters and loved flowers and tending to them as well as old fashioned country music. She often enjoyed visiting with Everett Conkey at the bowling alley and enjoyed a long friendship (since the 60’s) with Nancy Currier.

Evelyn had three children; son, Brian Moody of East Dixfield who predeceased her, and daughter, Patty Robins (Dave) of Industry, who also predeceased her. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Leet (Raymond) of Loganville, GA; 7 grandchildren, Michelle, Jared, Susan, Brian Robert, Brandon, Zack, and Megan; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and three step-children; siblings, Omer Smith (Marie), Joan Gray (Al), and Maryjane Baker (Rocky); She was predeceased by six siblings, Frank, Ramona, Perley, Phyllis, Betty, and Charles.

The family would like to extend a very special thanks to Arlo White, who loved and cared for Evelyn. Their love started out as friends when they were younger and travel companions, and then companions later in life. He is the epitome of kindness and patience. Also, special thanks to her granddaughter, Susan Brackley, who never left her side.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 18 at 11 am at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, with Rev. David Smith, officiating, followed by a reception at the Center. Relatives and friends are invited to call one hour prior to the services. Private interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, those who desire consider memorial gifts to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.act.alz.org. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.