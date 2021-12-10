Everett Earl Harris (1945-2021)

FARMINGTON – Everett Earl Harris, 76, of East Dixfield Road, Jay, died Saturday evening at the Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. He was born in Augusta, Nov, 29, 1945, Roscoe Lincoln and Doris Pearl (Carl) Harris. Mr. Harris was a veteran of the United States Army and worked at Franklin Shoe and Irving’s Forest Products as a security guard. On Dec. 24, 1968, he married Myrna M. Tyler in Winthrop. She died Dec. 21, 2012.

Mr. Harris loved the Boston Red Sox, wrestling, CMT Country Music, Elvis Presley (and his impersonation), reading, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren. It was said of him that he could find a fish in a mud puddle.

He is survived by his son, Everett Harris, II, “Bucky” and his wife, Terrie of Jay; daughter, Michelle Destefano and her husband, Ralph of Monmouth; granddaughter, Heather Harris and her companion Kyle Holman of Jay; grandson Randon Harris and his companion, Hannah Maynard and great-grandson, Sebastain Harris of Jay; daughter: Michelle Destefano and her husband Ralph of Monmouth; grandsons Matthew Makinen of Buckfield; Dillon Makinen and companion Telinah O’Neil of Farmington and Dustin Makinen and wife, Teighlor and great-granddaughter Kya Makinen of Farmington; sisters Joanna Hodgkins and husband, Ronny of Monmouth and Carmelita Hunt and husband Kellogg of Virginia.

Public graveside memorial services with US Army honors will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Birchland Cemetery, East Dixfield Road, North Jay. Following services, refreshments will be served at the home of Bucky and Terri Harris. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.