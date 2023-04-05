Everett Gordon Kingdon (1941-2023)

LEEDS – Everett Gordon Kingdon passed away peacefully at his home in Leeds, Maine, on March 23, 2023. He was born on January 20, 1941 in Quincy, Massachusetts. He is predeceased by his parents, Everett G. and Dorothy Hall Kingdon and a sister, Barabara McCluskey. He graduated from Boston University and began a long successful career in management and sales. He was employed by Scott Paper Company, Foster MFG and Bell Label Company.

He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Christine Hill Kingdon who took such good care of him during his long goodbye. Gordon also leaves behind five children; Ken (Michelle) Kingdon of Winchester MA., Karen (Tom) Sullivan of Scarborough ME., Keith (Christine) Kingdon of Natick, MA., Kevin (Jill Burgess) Kingdon of Scarborough ME. and Kate (Alan) McGrath of South Portland, ME. He also leaves behind two stepchildren; Kristin (Tom) Carroll of Juliustown, NJ. and Gary Currier and his family William Tyner and Lori Smith of Minot, ME. He was a doting “BK” to his 13 grandchildren; Cam and Hope Kingdon, Dan, Conor (Jane) and Jack Sullivan, Lily, Logan and Tyler Kingdon, Jake Kingdon, Maeve and Norah McGrath, Hollyann (Michael) Hill and Ryan (Kimberlea) Carroll. He also leaves behind two great grandchildren; Katarina Hill and Ruby Carroll, born just six days after he passed away. Gordon is also survived by his sister Dorothy (Dodie) Dosenberg and her children Deborah, Doug and Suzanne. Gordon was happiest in the company of his large family sharing his love for adventure, bocce ball and golf.

There will be no service at this time.

In honor of Gordon, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association of Maine, 383 US RT 1, #2 C, Scarborough, ME 04074.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan and Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938