Faith Bornstein (1930-2021)

NEW SHARON — Faith C. Bornstein, 90, of New Sharon, passed away at home on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Faith was born on Nov. 8, 1930, in St. Johnsbury, Vermont to William and Eulalie (Beecher) Comstock. She was a graduate of Bangor High School and the University of Maine and worked as a social worker for the State of Connecticut primarily supporting the disabled and elderly.

Faith moved to New Sharon in 1986 with her beloved husband, Lenny, who cared for her with love and devotion over the past few years as her health declined and her memories faded.

She laughed easily, listened generously, and always shared her authentic self. Above all, she will be remembered for her warmth, and the kindness she extended to all.

She is survived by her husband, Leonard, son Bill Comstock and his wife Susan, dear step-children: David Bornstein and his wife Terry; Gail Terry, and her husband Richard; Allen Bornstein and his wife Xuna; Debra Nicolosi and her husband Carl, 12 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Faith was preceded in death by her siblings, Horace Comstock, Wilma Hawkins, Bill Comstock, Eulalie Gerry, and Lorene Rosborough.

A memorial service will be held in New Sharon this summer. Interment will be this spring at New Sharon Village Cemetery. Arrangements are cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice at https://androscoggin.org/ donate/, or to the New Sharon United Methodist Church, 18 Starks Road, New Sharon, ME 04955. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com