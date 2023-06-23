Father Kenneth Dakin (1942-2023)

It is with great sadness that we said goodbye to our brother and uncle, Father Kenneth Dakin, who passed away June 1st at his home in Canyon Lake, Texas. Father Ken was born to Milton and Dorothy Dakin on May 4, 1942.

He graduated from Wilton Academy in 1959. Shortly after, he enlisted in the Air Force where he spent 21 years serving all over the world, including a year in Vietnam during the war. After retiring from the Air Force, he joined the Seminary at the Diocese of San Antonio and was ordained in 1988. He served at several churches in the diocese and retired 7 years ago. Although retired, he still did Masses every weekend wherever needed and especially enjoyed doing Masses at the military bases in San Antonio. He just loved to do Masses.

Although being frugal himself, he generously helped anyone in need, especially college students. He never wanted praise for all his good deeds, and most will never be known about. He was a very humble man.

He walked 4 miles every day and enjoyed working in his garden at home.

He is survived by two sisters, Joanne Ouellette of Georgetown, South Carolina and Beverly Oliver of Wilton, Maine. Nieces Jeanne (Bob) Greene, Julie (Bruce) Smith, Deanna (Steve) Brown, Amy (Angela) Oliver and nephews David Williams, Jerry (Donna) Williams, Tod Oliver and several great nieces and nephews.

Father Ken was predeceased by his parents Milton and Dorothy Dakin and a brother Jerry Dakin. Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde Texas on July 8, 2023.