Fay Adams (1934-2023)

NEW VINEYARD – Fay B. Adams passed away on June 2, 2023 at her home surrounded by family and wonderful caregivers. She was born February 18, 1934, to Harold Hargreaves and Emma J. Wells Hargreaves in New Vineyard, Maine.

Fay grew up in New Vineyard, the 2nd of 8 children in the family. She attended schools in New Vineyard and Farmington. Following her high school career, she married Duane E. Adams and moved to Brookline, MA. After a short time in Brookline, she moved back to Farmington where she lived for approx. 30 years. During this time, she worked for GH Bass in the cutting room and later proudly became the Town Clerk of Farmington, serving in that roll until her retirement. Following retirement, she moved back to her hometown of New Vineyard, where she served the town well into her 80’s as a selectperson, assessor, and in whatever roll the town needed. Her hobbies included basket-making, antique sales, and bingo.

Fay was grateful for the many residents, friends, and neighbors who called on her either in person or by phone on a regular basis. She considered each New Vineyard resident a friend and someone she should know and know about. Fay enjoyed connecting with her many family members and took pride in facilitating multiple family reunions from both sides of her family. She also served as the matriarch of the family. Having lost the only older brother George at a young age, she was not only the single girl in the family but also the eldest sister of six brothers. Not many days passed without her connecting to talk to one or more of her brothers. Fay was blessed to have had so many wonderful caregivers in her life and the family cannot thank them enough. Beside the Androscoggin Home Health team, the family is so very grateful to Linda, Lynne, Sarah, and Ginger as well as many of the extended family members. Without this wonderful support, the family could not have honored her wish to live to end of life in her home in New Vineyard.

She leaves behind her children: Edward Adams of New Vineyard, companion Linda Dumont, and his son Garrett Adams; Susan Pratt and her husband Rupert of Strong, and their children Andrew and Kendra Pratt; and Sarah and Michael Churchill; Jennifer Adams of Wilton, companion Alan Beisaw, and her children Chad Adams and Emmalee Clark; and 9 Great Grandchildren. Three siblings: Bothers: Richard and wife Glenda of New Vineyard and their family (Stephen Hargreaves, Paul Hargreaves, and James Hargreaves); David and wife Louise of Shillington, PA, and their family (Scott Hargreaves, Todd Hargreaves, and Chad Hargreaves); Greg Hargreaves and wife Donna of New Vineyard and their son Jeffrey Hargreaves. The children of her brother Roland Hargreaves (Russell Hargreaves, Ronald Hargreaves, and Harold Hargreaves). She also leaves behind many grandnieces and nephews as well as a large contingent of cousins. She was very proud of her large family.

She is predeceased by her parents Harold and Emma Hargreaves, siblings Gerald Hargreaves, Sheridan (Bill) Hargreaves, Roland Hargreaves, wife Joan, and son Randall Hargreaves, and older brother George Hargreaves. She is also predeceased by first husband Duane Adams, and her companion Dick Gardner.

In keeping with her wishes, no funeral services will be held. The family wishes to invite family and close friends to join them for a graveside service when her ashes are placed at the Notch Cemetery on July 8, 2023, at 2:00 PM in New Vineyard. Following the graveside service, the family invites those present to join them for refreshments at Fay’s home. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a donation in her name to the New Vineyard Public Library, David Bliss, Treasurer, PO Box 255, New Vineyard, ME 04956.

