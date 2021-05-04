Faye Shaw (1935-2021)

WILTON – It is with heavy heart that we say goodbye to our precious Mam. She passed away peacefully in her home in Wilton on May 2, 2021 with her husband and family by her side.

She was born on May 31, 1935 in Pittsfield, Maine to Guy and Margaret Ellingwood. She grew up in Pittsfield and graduated from Maine Central Institute in 1953. She married her high school sweetheart and was happily married for 67 years.

Faye was first and foremost a devoted mother and homemaker. As her children grew more independent she entered the workforce as a bookkeeper, teacher’s aide, and an employee for many years in an insurance business. In her later years she was a dedicated partner with her husband in their antique business.

Faye excelled in all forms of needlecraft, with many awards from various exhibits. She especially enjoyed being with her many quilting and rug hooking friends and was always willing to share her knowledge and talent.

Faye is survived by her husband, John Shaw and their four children; Tammy Devine and husband Tim, Sharon Parlin and husband Gary, John Shaw and wife Terri, Sandy Gadbois and husband Ray, along with nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and a sister-in-law Ruth Thomas. She was predeceased by her two sisters Alma Dow Allen and Winifred Hammond.

There will be a private family interment with a gathering for family and friends to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. Donations may be made in her memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter 550 Industry Rd. Farmington ME 04938. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com