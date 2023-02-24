Faylene Greenough (1940-2023)

FARMINGTON – Faylene Amber Greenough, 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 22 at Pinewood Terrace after a long battle with Dementia. She was born on April 24, 1940 the daughter of Leslie and Gladys Neil. Faylene graduated from Wilton Academy class of 1958.She loved to read, go shopping, lawn saleing, and cheering her grandchildren on at their events. She also loved to color and decorate for the holidays. She always had a huge smile and time to chat with anyone. Faylene had many different jobs and made many wonderful friendships and memories. She was a hard worker and instilled that value in her children. Her favorite job was being a mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother, that is what brought her so much joy and happiness.

She is survived by her son Jack and wife Roxanne; daughters, Tammy and significant other Ron, Lisa and husband Erik; grandchildren, Jack, Shyanne (Dylan), Dana (Nicole), Justin, Jessica (Tory), Tyler (Courtney), Nathan (Jazzmin), Brandy, Taylor (Alex), Haley and Brody; great grandchildren, Tyson, Tyler, Justin, Michael, Blaine, Jack, Jameson and Grayson due in July.

She is predeceased by her parents, siblings, grandson Trevor, daughter Sherri, her son Timothy and her husband James.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pinewood Terrace and Beacon Hospice for all the love and care they gave to our mother.

At Faylene’s request there will be no service.

Mom, you will be so missed and will always hold a place in our hearts.