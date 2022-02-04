Flora M. Timberlake (1933-2022)

FARMINGTON – Flora M. Timberlake, 89, of Farmington, gracefully passed to God’s loving arms, Monday, Jan. 31 2022 surrounded by loved ones. She will be dearly missed.

She was born Jan. 10, 1933, in Weld, a daughter of Chester and Isabel (Merchant) Newell, Sr. She married her loving and devoted husband, John S. Timberlake, Sr. on Nov. 18, 1976. Together they had many adventures riding in their 18 wheelers and on their Harley Davidson.

Flora and John moved to North Carolina in 1983. From their back porch, they enjoyed Watching the birds and wildlife. Flora was an avid collector of owl memorabilia and a competitive card player. She was passionate about putting together puzzles. She enjoyed her flowers and reading cook books. Her biscuits were famous especially when she made strawberry shortcakes. She drove school bus for Hoke County School System in Raeford, NC. The students respected and acknowledged her as Mrs. Tim. She spoke so often of her young years on her family farm in North Anson. She adored her father and mother to whom she has rejoined. Later in years, Flora and John returned to their family resettling in Farmington.

Flora is the beloved mother of and mother-in-law to Janet and Danny Longley, Nancy and Fred Howard, Nadine Longley, and partner David Lindley, and Rhonda and Jerry Perkins; She is a step-mother of Herschel and Dornita Timberlake, Janice and Leroy Croteau, and Tanya Gage; She is a grandmother, great grandmother, and a great-great grandmother of Many children. She is a friend to several other who she considered her extended family.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Ellen Mullen; siblings, Ruth Mitchell, Chester Newell, Jr., Dora Blackman and Irene Adley; grandson, Thadius; and great grandson, Ryan.

The family’s heartfelt appreciation goes to the caregivers of Franklin Memorial Hospital, Sandy River Center, and Beacon Hospice. Your care and comfort went above and beyond. Special thanks to Jess of Beacon Hospice. You comforted the family with your nursing skills, support, and kind words.

Committal services will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Brettuns in the Spring and will be announced. The family asks that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Amedisys Foundation, 5 Community Drive, Suite A., Augusta, ME 04330.