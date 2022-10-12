Florence Noyes (1928-2022)

CANTON – Florence Noyes was born on August 6, 1928 in Mexico, Maine and passed on October 4, 2022 in Canton, Maine at the age of 94.

First born of the ten children of Stanwood Wheeler Virgin and Evangeline Cinderella Fuller. She was greatly loved by her nine siblings Ruth Snell; Cora Doucette; Marilyn Finnegan; Stanwood; James; Helen; Fay Hutchinson; Linda Brown; and Cathy Carrier. The younger ones thinking of her as both a mother and a sister.

Florence graduated from Mexico High School with a Home Economics diploma, while also working as a Nurses Aid at Rumford Community Hospital. It was at RCH that she met husband to be, Hurchial Noyes of Carthage, Maine, who was admitted with a gunshot wound from a hunting accident. It has been lovingly called a “shooting match” by the family. They married, raised three children, lived all 69 years of their marriage in their “home town” of Carthage. She became a civic and church leader (Carthage Seventh Day Adventist Church) and was very devoted to her family, church, and community.

Florence was predeceased by her parents, Stanwood and Cinderella Virgin, siblings Stanwood; Marilyn; James; and Helen. She is survived by siblings Ruth Snell; Cora Doucette; Fay Hutchinson; Linda Brown; and Cathy Carrier. Also her daughter Janet McIntyre of Carthage and husband Phill; Son Charles of Carthage and wife Deborah; and Son Daniel of Peru and wife Crystal. Grandchildren Gina Graham and husband Alan; Sara Plunkett and husband Geoff; Ashley Perry and husband Oliver; Betsy Noyes and partner Aaron Dyer; and Charles Noyes Jr (CJ). Great grandchildren: Nathan; Luke; and Seth Graham; Brettany and Reagan MacFarland; and Rowan Dyer. Many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the Living Center Staff at Pinnacle Health & Rehab and Beacon Hospice for the care, kindness & frienship shown to our Mom.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 16 at 1 p.m. at Newman Cemetary in Carthage, Maine.

Arrangements are in the care of Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services – Portland.