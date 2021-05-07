Floyd A. Eller (1947-2021)

FAIRFIELD – Floyd A. Eller, 73, passed away suddenly on Saturday evening at home. He was the loving husband to Dorothy A. Campbell of Acton, MA whom he married on New Year’s Eve 2012 and together they retired to their beautiful farm on the Ridge Road in Fairfield.

He was born November 7, 1947 in New Sharon, Maine, the only child to Della (Lane) Eller and Joseph Eller. Floyd graduated in the last graduating class from New Sharon High School in 1966.

During his high school years he worked for William “Ross” McCormick at McCormick’s Store in New Sharon, Ross and he remained a lifelong friends. After high school he worked construction for several years. He was especially proud of the brick work at the Learning Center at UMF. He went onto complete a course at the Carnegie Mellon University which allowed him to become the Sales and Marketing representative for the NFO (National Farmers Organization) as the North East Regional Sales and Marketing representative. Following that he remained a livestock dealer and dairy farmer for 24 years. He spent most of his life on the Lane Road in New Sharon farming and raising his family with his first wife Rose Mary (Harris) Eller. He returned to Maine in 201 2to raise beef cattle on his and Dorothy’s Ridge Rd farm. Most recently he formed his LLC, Ridge Road Remodeling and has been buying and remodeling houses with the assistance of his realtor friend, Judy Williams of Plourde Realty.

Floyd is also survived by his three loving daughters Barbara Eller and her boyfriend Robert Searles, II of Waterville, Brenda (Eller) Avery and her husband Alan Jesse Avery of Woodstock, NH and Beverly (Eller) Stevens and her boyfriend Adam Hamm of Smithfield, ME. He is also survived by his three grandchildren of whom he was extremely proud, Carter Stevens and his fiancée Kaitlin Marrache` of Jacksonville, FL, Logan Stevens and his girlfriend Taylor Davidson of Sidney, ME and Emma Avery of Woodstock, NH. He had a large extended family which he spoke frequently of as well as his lifelong friend Bill Thompson.

As someone who had survived tough times and pulled himself up by his bootstraps on several occasions, Floyd was always willing to help a friend in need by any means necessary. He lived by the theory that strangers were merely friends that he had not met yet and his biggest fault was that he wore his heart of gold on his sleeve.

We must bid “Fast Floyd”, the supposed graduate of “charm school” the fondest farewell. We can only hope he may always be remembered by his fondness of country and rock music classics, his hearty laughter and his appreciation for great comedy, witty one-liners and the love

of friends and family that never left his heart.

In honoring Floyd’s life his visiting hours will be at his and Dorothy’s farm, the Wind Song Farm, 636 Ridge Road, Fairfield on Monday, May 10, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. There will be a sunset service at 7:00 p.m. overlooking their beautiful farm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC, masks and social distancing will be required.

Arrangements are in the care of the Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St. Fairfield