Frances Dyke (1935-2024)

CHESTERVILLE – Frances E. Dyke, a resident of Chesterville, died on February 12, 2024. Frances was born on August 18, 1935, in Wilton, ME, the daughter of Westley E. and Marjorie (Preston) Dyke.

She attended Wilton Grammar School and graduated from Wilton Academy. Following graduation she attended Bliss College in Lewiston, ME. After graduating she worked as a legal secretary for many years at Holman’s Law Offices in Farmington, retiring in 2007.

Frances enjoyed reading, refinishing furniture, her pet cats, cooking and working in her flower gardens. “She loved her flower gardens”.

She is predeceased by her parents. Survivors include cousins, Irving R. Lake Jr. and wife Carol of Wilton, Montress J. (Preston) Roy and husband Ron of Jay, Lois A. (Crosby) Hall and husband Gary of Farmington; long time friend, Clyde Ross of Farmington.

At Frances’s request, there will be no visiting hours. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make donations can be made to Franklin Memorial Hospital, 111 Franklin Health Commons, Farmington, ME. 04938 as well as Pinewood Terrace Activities Fund, 136 Rosewood Drive, Farmington, ME. 04938

The family would like to give special thanks to the personnel at Pinewood Terrace, The Hospice House in Auburn as well as Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where memories, photos and condolences may be made at dsfuneral.com.