Frances Freeman “Kim” Kimball (1929-2021)

FARMINGTON – Frances Freeman “Kim” Kimball, aged 92, died peacefully the morning of July 15, 2021 at The Woodlands Senior Living of Farmington.

A graduate of Colby College, Kim taught in rural Maine schools and participated in video production in the early days of New Hampshire public television. A longtime counselor and waterfront instructor at Camp Mudjekeewis on Kezar Lake, she taught a generation of girls “correct” paddling technique. She became locally renowned for “gunwale bobbing,” which involves propelling a canoe forward by standing on the stern and bouncing.

Kim was also an avid skier on Maine’s western mountains. Among early adventures she and her brother tackled Sugarloaf’s slopes alone before the ski area and resort were developed. Later she founded a ski club at Titcomb Mountain.

For decades Kim maintained a home base at the extended family’s historic oceanfront cottage at Ocean Point, East Boothbay. Her siblings and their families spent many happy summers there.

In recent years Kim enjoyed swimming at the University of Maine/ Farmington fitness center and crew rowing on 32’ Cornish rowing gigs with Come Boating in Belfast. She summered at her camp in Unity, where she rowed until she moved full time to The Woodlands.

Kim is survived by her brother Harold and by nieces and nephews: Wanda and Ann Metcalf; Catherine, Amy, and Steven Kimball; and Toppan Kimball and Susan Kimball Clark.

She was predeceased by her parents Harold and Catherine Robie Kimball and siblings Toppan Kimball and Mary Metcalf.

Kim’s family would like to express their gratitude to the staff and residents of Woodlands Senior Living for their outstanding personal care and service.

Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. Per Kim’s wishes, there will be no formal services. A private remembrance gathering will be planned for a future date. The family suggests donations be made in her memory to Come Boating, PO Box 1188, Belfast, ME 04915. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com