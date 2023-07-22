Francis Paling (1926-2023)

JAY – With great sadness, we announce the passing of our father, Francis E. Paling, on Thursday, July 20, 2023. He died peacefully at home where he had been lovingly cared for by his children.

Dad was born on Dec. 15, 1926 and adopted as an infant by Mabel and Forrest Robbins. He attended Wilton Academy where he excelled in ice hockey. Although he left school to join the service, he received his high school diploma fifty years later from Mt. Blue High School.

After being discharged from the Army with the rank of Sargent, he returned to Wilton. On July 1, 1950, he married Doris Veilleux at the St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay. They bought a home in East Wilton where they raised their three children. Dad was always busy in the community; as a volunteer fireman, picking apples in the fall for Paul Farnum, mowing the grass at the cemetery, and cutting meat at Bucky’s Store.

Although always working two jobs at a time, Dad took time to play. He would be the Dad to take Gary’s baseball team to Lake’s Ice Cream after a game, flood the skating rink so we could ice skate all winter, and take us to Dummer’s Beach every Sunday. He was never too busy to take us fishing, snowmobiling, skiing, or roller skating.

Dad loved going to parades (where he always found a place serving hot dogs), playing cards, and going out to eat. He was a proud WW II veteran. He was a 66-year member of American Legion Post #28 and enjoyed participating in their activities as long as he was able.

Even though he retired from IP after 25 years, he never really retired. He spent many hours helping at Paling’s Market with Gary and Hometown Market with Debbie. He threatened Lynn to never buy a store!

Dad, also known as Pep, was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a quiet man, but when he spoke, we listened.

He leaves behind his children, Debbie, Lynn (Randy), and Gary (Donna); 6 grandchildren, Matt, Nathan, Jill, Kim, Kristy, and Sam; 9 great grandchildren; He also leaves his companion, Joan Briand; and his much-loved dog, Nikki. He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Dot.

Dad will be missed, but we are grateful for having him for more than 96 years. We appreciate the wonderful care Dad received from his dear friend, Kim Cook and the exceptional staff from Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice. We are thankful for the support received and for all the people who cared about Dad.

Public graveside memorial services with US Army honors, will be held on Friday, August 11 at 11 am at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton with American Legion Post #28 presiding. Following services, all are invited to a reception at the Farmington American Legion, 158 High Street, Farmington, from 12-4 pm. Memories and a memorial video may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in his memory to either the Farmington American Legion Post #28, PO Box 648, Farmington, ME 04938 or to Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240. Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington is honored to be caring for cremation and memorial services