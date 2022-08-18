Frank C. Berry (1933-2022)

VIENNA – Frank C. Berry passed away on August 11, 2022, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. He was born on March 20, 1933, son of Leo and Ivy Berry, also of Vienna. Frank worked for Interstate Motor Freight in West Haven, CT for 30 years while living in East Haven, CT. He retired back to his hometown of Vienna, and in 1983 started his business – B & S Enterprise – as a second successful career. He also spent several years as Road Commissioner of Vienna and part time Fireman. Frank loved to hunt, fish, go four-wheeling, and snowmobiling. He was very good at woodworking and liked to keep his lawn neat. Frank liked living the quiet life with his wife Kathy and his cat, Gabby. He was also willing to help anyone out if he could.

Frank is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kathryn; daughter, Bonnie Carr and husband Gregg of Arizona (grandchildren Courtney and Chad); son, Tim Berry and wife Laurie of Arizona (grandchildren Nicole and Dale); daughter, Julie Turner of Chesterville; daughter, Wanda Kilgore of South Paris (grandchildren Tristan and wife Sydney); daughter, Trudy Marshall and husband Jeff of Jay (grandchildren Patrick, Christopher, Kimberley, Ashley, and Ryan); son, Greg Berry and partner Kim of Connecticut; stepdaughter, Christine Sharp of Nevada; stepson, Gerald Sharp Jr. of Connecticut; along with several great grandchildren. Frank was predeceased by his parents; a grandson, Sgt. Corey Dan KIA Iraq in 2006; his sisters, Mavis, Joyce, Anita, and Barbara; and his brother, Richard.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank’s memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938, would be greatly appreciated. He was an animal lover.

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, visitation will be held from 12 to 2 pm, with a Celebration of Life service to begin at 2 pm with Rev. Laura Church officiating, at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.