Frank O. Pride (1936-2022)

NEW PORTLAND – Frank O. Pride Jr. (Snooky), 86, passed away on November 18, 2022, at his home with his wife and son by his side. He was born on September 15, 1936 in Portland, to Frank O. Pride Sr. and Oressa Leighton Pride. He attended Windham schools but never graduated from high school. The thing he was most proud of was when his five children got their education, getting through high school and further.

Frank is survived by his wife of 67 years, Donna (Tenney) Pride; his children, Frank Pride III and wife Victoria of Redmond, OR, Corinne Downs and husband Art of Watseka,IL, Leon Pride and wife Carol of Windham, Walter Pride and wife Dayna of Palmer, AK; 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandson; sisters, Nancy Sawyer of Portland, Sheila Brown (Chummy) of Windham, and Elizabeth (Betty) of Dana, IL. He was predeceased by his daughter, Carol Pride of Norwich, CT; sisters, Donna Bragdon of New Gloucester, and Jayne Savage of Westbrook.

Frank wanted to be sure to thank the girls in the Oncology Department at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington and the girls from Androscoggin Hospice. The family appreciated all of them very much.

In keeping with Frank’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.