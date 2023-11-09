Franklin Hodges (1933-2023)

WINDHAM – Franklin Donald Hodges, 90, passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, in Scarborough, ME, following complications from dementia. He was born on March 22, 1933, in Phillips, ME, the son of the late Donald Campbell and Iola Adley Hodges.

In 1953, Frank joined the United States Army and proudly served his country for 2 years. Once out of the Army, Frank attended Farmington State Teachers College from 1957 to 1961, receiving a B.A. degree. Frank then received a full scholarship to Clark University in Worcester, MA, graduating Summa Cum Laude with an M.A. in Geography in 1966.

In September of 1966, Frank started teaching Geography at Gorham State College, which became the University of Maine at Portland-Gorham in 1970 and was renamed once again in 1978 as the University of Southern Maine. He enjoyed being an associate professor, sharing his love of geography with his students for 33 years. When Frank wasn’t teaching, he delighted in spending time with his wife, Loraine, whom he married in 1955, and their children, Stacey, Rhonda and Donald. Frank loved to spend time outdoors, either hunting or brook fishing. Loraine and Frank enjoyed the simple things together, growing a beautiful garden each summer, dancing, listening to their favorite musicians and breeding and raising yellow labs. He will be greatly missed.

Franklin is survived by his wife of 68 years, Loraine Nies Hodges, and their children, Stacey Hodges, Rhonda Hodges Cline and Donald Hodges; his grandchildren, Nathaniel, Rachel and Eren Cline and Donovan and Morgan Hodges; and great-grandchildren Vivian and Layla Chenevert. Frank is also survived by his siblings, Carrie Hodges Worcester, of New Hampshire, and Lorrimer Hodges, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Leroy Adley Hodges, and sister, Donna Hodges Levesque.

Services for Franklin will be private and at the convenience of the family. Family and friends are invited to visit Frank’s Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com to leave words of comfort and condolences for his family. Wiles Remembrance Center – Jay is honored to be caring for the family of Franklin Donald Hodges.