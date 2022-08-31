Fred Elmer Howard (1935-2022)

AVON – Fred Elmer Howard, 87, passed away at his home in Avon on August 28, 2022. He was born in Weld on April 8, 1935, son of Nelson and Ellen (Safford) Howard. In 1952, he married Roselette White and she predeceased him in 1999. Over the years, Fred worked as a sawyer in the saw mills, drove truck and operated heavy equipment for several local lumbermen and contractors. He loved gardening, hunting, and spending time with many close friends including Harlie Haines, Duck White, and Dennis White.

Fred is survived by his children, Edward White and wife Shirley of Jacksonville, FL, Doris Spencer and husband Bruce of Jay, Julie Jackson and partner Bob Hewey of Avon, Betty Lewis of Kentucky, Kenneth Howard and wife Cathy of Mt. Vernon, KY; grandchildren, Jodi Spencer of Carthage, Kory Roderick (Travis) of Avon, and Laura White (Derek) of Phillips; several great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Roselette; two daughters, Patricia and Tammy; two son in laws, Monte Jackson and Duane Lewis.

There will be no funeral service. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls, ME 04938.