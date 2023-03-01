Frederick Wetmore Jr.

Frederick (Fred) Wetmore Jr. – loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend of many – went to be with the Lord on February 27, 2023, at the age of 81 in Auburn, ME. Fred was born to Frederick and Ida (Watson) Wetmore in Farmington Maine.

He received his education at the Wilton Academy, and started his life journey marrying Martha Seamon where they ran their own dairy farm. Fred truly loved and enjoyed being a farmer. Together he and Martha had three children Nancy (Wetmore) Alley, Sherry Wetmore and Peggy (Wetmore) Aubry. After 15 years together Fred and Martha decided to part ways however, they maintained a lifelong friendship. He would later go on to share his knowledge of farming with his son-in-law Douglas Blauvelt and grandchildren Nathaniel, Katherine, Allison, Tyleke, Meeka and Daniel. You would often find Fred on their farm helping with the many farm chores.

In 1981 Fred would meet his wife, Sherry (Marcous). They later married in 1982. Fred was excited to welcome Sherry’s son Michael Hovey as his own. He was very proud of his son Michael and was always quick to tell people about Micheal’s career in the United States Air Force.

After marriage, Fred entered the next chapter of his life by working in the forestry industry as a truck driver; this truly was his passion. He was very happy to teach all of his grandchildren how to drive his big truck, ‘Ole Blue’. He would take his grandchildren with him as often as he could. One of his favorite memories would be to drive his granddaughter Elizabeth to her high school prom in his big truck. He truly was an inspiration to his grandchildren with their careers and was very excited when Zachary went to work as a crane operator, and Christian obtained his class A license and followed in his grandfather’s footsteps, spending his days hauling logs.

Through the years, Fred enjoyed fishing with his children and grandchildren, attending tractor shows at the Franklin County Antique Tractor Club with his grandchildren, and making friends wherever he went. He was a stranger to no one and found great purpose sharing in the successes, joys, and challenges of those around him. Fred was authentically and wholeheartedly there for those in his life.

Fred is preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Ida, as well as his brother, Stephen and grandson Gordon Dunham. He is survived by his wife Sherry, brother Stayley and sister-in-law Della, children Michael Hovey & his wife Beth of Texas, Nancy & her husband Danny Alley of Florida, Sherry Wetmore of Skowhegan Maine, Peggy & Matt Aubry of Skowhegan Maine, grandchildren Zachary Mayo & his wife Julie, Christian Mayo & Fiancée Jessica Mitchell, Elizabeth Slater & Husband Dan, Nathaniel Blauvelt, Katherine Blauvelt, Allison Blauvelt, Tyleke Blauvelt, Meeka Blauvelt, Daniel Blauvelt, Emma Hovey (James), Katie Howard & husband James, great grandchildren Brantley, Thomas, Marlee, Lukas, Storm, Ivy, Raine, Micah and Chloe.

In his memory, donations can be made to the Maine Antique Tractor Club, which focuses on the preservation of information, documents, and artifacts relating to the invention, development, and use of farm tractors and related implements and equipment. To teach present and future generations about the uses of these antique tractors, implements and equipment and to show them at work.

A graveside service and celebration of life will be held in the spring.