Fulton Ryan (1939-2024)

KINGFIELD and CHINA – Fulton Ryan, 85, passed away Tuesday May 7, 2024, from complications related to dementia. He was born April 23, 1939, the son of Edward Thomas Ryan Jr. and Mary (O’Connor) Ryan of Springfield, Massachusetts. Fulton attended Cathedral High School in Springfield, Massachusetts and graduated in June of 1957. He graduated from the University of New England-St Francis College in June of 1961. Fulton also earned his master’s degree in education from the University of Maine at Farmington.

He served 2 years in the United States Army, stationed in Italy. He married his wife, JoAnn Randazzo on August 7, 1965, in Italy. After leaving the military, Fulton returned to Rhode Island with his wife to teach for one year. He started teaching French and Social Studies in 1966 at the old Kingfield High School. Fulton coached girls’ basketball and softball at the old Kingfield High School. Fulton then went to the Mt. Abram High School located in Salem Township, in 1969 where he taught, mostly Social Studies until retiring in 2003. Starting in 1972, Fulton taught driver education at Mt. Abram High School for 30 years. He also coached the boys and girls’ track team. Fulton has been a member of the Norton Wuori Legion Post #61, Kingfield Senior Citizens, Maine State Retired Teachers Association, volunteer firefighter for the town of Kingfield and the Masons Mount Abram Lodge #204 A.F. & A.M.

Fulton has served on a variety of boards with the town of Kingfield. Fulton and his wife raised their three children in Kingfield, Maine. He loved spending time with his family, fishing, watching the Boston Bruins and decorating for holidays.

He was predeceased by his wife, JoAnn (Randazzo) Ryan; parents, Edward, and Mary Ryan; in-laws, Nicholas, and Lynette Randazzo; siblings, Aurthur Ryan, Edward Ryan, Marilyn (Ryan) Dunphy, Lois Ryan, Celine (Ryan) Paquette; brother-in-law’s, Michael Randazzo and Larry Paquette.

He is survived by his three children, John and wife Laurie of Cumberland, Theresa and husband Michael Wight of China, and Thomas of Lewiston; five grandchildren, Nicholas Ryan (Emily), Mark Beahm (Timo), David Beahm (Adam), Katherine Wight, and Christopher Wight; and sister-in-law, Eleanor Ryan; numerous colleagues, friends, and countless students.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday May 17, 2024, at 10:00 am with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 am at Western Mountains Baptist Church, 928 Carrabassett Road, New Portland Maine. Refreshments will follow in the church dining hall. A graveside service will be held on Thursday May 30, 2024, at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta Maine, at 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 225N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601 act/alz.org/donate

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where memories, photos and condolences may be shared at dsfuneral.com.