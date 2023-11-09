Gail Linda Sinitski (1941-2023)

FARMINGTON – Gail Linda Toll Sinitski, 81, of Kingfield passed away peacefully on November 7th, 2023 at Woodlands Memory Care Center.

She was born on November 24th, 1941 in Beverly, Massachusetts to Israel Toll and Lillian (Ogusgoff) Toll.

She enjoyed retirement at the age of 70 after five years with the government and fifty-five years in senior retail management. She and her husband Thomas travelled extensively throughout Europe and enjoyed living la dolce vita. Together they resided in Kingfield, ME for the past 36 years.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Sinitski; one daughter, Simone Lautman and her husband Russell of South Woodford, England; three sons, Gregory, Nicklaus, and Matthew; one great granddaughter, Thea Grace; and two nieces, Marcie Steckler and Lorrie Herranz of Colorado. She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Roberta Kirschner of Grand Rapids Michigan.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Honored to be caring for the family of Gail Linda Toll Sinitski is Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.