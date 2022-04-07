Gail Marie Schmidt (1965-2022)

FARMINGTON – Gail Marie Schmidt, 56, passed away on April 4, 2022 at home in Farmington. She was born on May 2, 1965 in Farmington, daughter of Burchard Cook and Dorothy Breen.

She was educated in the schools of Farmington and received her GED from Mt. Blue High School in 1983. Over the years, Gail worked at Bass Shoe Co., the Falls General Store, and the Bottle Redemption in Jay. She worked very hard until she injured her back, which disabled her. Gail attended the First Baptist Church in Livermore Falls where she also helped out at the Soap ‘N More Free Store. She played Bingo on Sundays. Gail loved playing with her granddaughter and doing anything with her family. Family mattered the most to her.

Gail is survived by her daughter, Kayla Deering and husband Rondell Jr. of Jay; granddaughter, Paisley Deering of Jay; son, Eric Clark and wife Cassandra, and grandson, Connor Clark, all of Livermore Falls; son, Michael Clark and wife Lynette, and grandson Joshua Escobar, all of Starks; grandson, Jacob Clark of North Carolina; sister, LTC Sandra Turner and husband Jason of Texas; brothers, James Millett of Farmington, Rick Millett and wife Gwen of New Sharon; mother, Dorothy Cook of Farmington; best friend, Johni Atwood and husband Jeff of New Vineyard; step sister, Cindy Hasty of Wilton; half brother, Marc Millett of Mississippi; and many more aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Burchard Cook; and her half sister, Melissa Millett.

On Monday, April 11, 2022, visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. with a memorial service to begin at 5 p.m. at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.