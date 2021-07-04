Gary L. Jackson (1946-2021)

NEW SHARON – Gary L. Jackson, 75, a resident of New Sharon, passed away on June 28, 2021, at his home.

Gary was born on June 13, 1946, in China, Maine, the only child of Olin and Iva (Blood) Jackson. He graduated from Erskine Academy. For many years, Gary worked as a logger for numerous companies. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, scratch tickets, and word puzzles.

Gary is survived by his loving companion of 39 years, Barbara Petrie; several cousins, aunts and uncles; the Taylor family; and close friend, Jim Dodge of Augusta. He was predeceased by his parents.

Please consider a donation in Gary’s memory to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

At Gary’s request there will be no funeral service. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.