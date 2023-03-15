Gary Sweatt (1949-2023)

FARMINGTON – Gary J. Sweatt, 73, passed away on Wednesday March 8, 2023, at his home in Farmington after a short yet terminal illness surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on September 24, 1949, the son of Wendell A. and Dorothy J. Sweatt. He graduated Mt. Blue high school before attending the University of Maine at Orono where he studied Electrical Engineering. After working as an E.M.T. he founded I.M.A.C. in 1979 and ran the machine shop for the next 44 years. He also taught snowboarding at Sugarloaf in the late 1990s. Gary developed a love for pyrotechnics while working with the Industry fireworks and was a member of Pyrotechnics Guild International for over twenty years. He also enjoyed being a member of the HAM radio community as a long-time licensed operator. He will be remembered for his verily altruistic nature towards teaching and as an animal lover.

In light of this, Gary asked instead of any flower arrangements or gift baskets to instead make a donation in his name to the Franklin County Animal Shelter to carry on his love to help pets in need. Donations can be sent to Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME. 04938. (207) 778-2638.

He is survived by Royce Smith, Rob Nadeau, Adam and Megan Zimmerschied, Mercy Hanson, Mark Kemp and John Stannard.

A memorial will be set at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938