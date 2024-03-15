Gary Willett (1953-2024)

WILTON – Gary E. Willett, age 70, passed away on March 12, 2024, at home with family by his side. Gary was born in Corinth, New York on November 11, 1953, to Louis G. Willett Jr. and Minnie E. (Brannon) Willett. Gary attended Corinth schools until 1968, when the family relocated to Wilton Maine. Gary graduated from Mt. Blue High School in 1972. Upon graduating, Gary returned to his hometown of Corinth, New York. On January 12, 1980, Gary married Jacqueline Shattuck in New York. He worked for International Paper Company until 1987. Gary retired in 2013 from the Rumford Paper Mill (Newpage), as a roll grinder man in the maintenance department. Gary was a proud member of UPIU Local14 in Jay, UPIU Local 900 in Rumford, Rumford Fraternal Order of Eagles #129, Wilton Lions Club, and the East Wilton Union Church.

Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, bowling, camping, boating, and making Maine maple syrup at Black Acres Farm. Gary also enjoyed the family getting together at their summer residences at Dummer’s Beach in Weld.

Gary is predeceased by his parents, Louis G. Willett Jr and Minnie E. (Brannon) Willett. He is survived by his wife, Jackie(Shattuck) Willett; son, Eric Willett; daughters, Erin Willett and significant other Garrick Tibbetts, Sheryl Winter and husband Chris; sister, Bonnie Fitch; brother , Bud Willett and wife Jean; half-brother, Bill Wise; half-sister, Debbie Nelson; granddaughter, Autumn Tibbetts; grandsons, Austin Willett, Cody Blodgett and wife Jessica, and Brandon Winter; great granddaughters, Oaklynn Tibbetts, and Olivia Blodgett; great grandson, Gavin Blodgett.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to your local food pantry and or The Lions Club of Wilton, 864 Maine Street Wilton, Maine 04294, (207)491-5966.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine 04938, where memories, photos and condolences may be shared at dsfuneral.com.