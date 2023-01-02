Gayle Benson Chase (1936-2022)

Gayle was born Gayle Arden Benson on April 24, 1936 in Farmington Hospital, a daughter of Rupert (Putt) and Gracie (Sands) Benson. She was raised in her family home in Wilton with her younger brother Peter. Gayle loved all sports and participated in basketball, softball, and field hockey throughout her school years. She also loved the water and would often swim across Wilson Lake near her home just for the sheer pleasure of it.

Gayle graduated in 1954 from Wilton academy and immediately married her high school sweetheart Stuart E. Mayo and settled in New Sharon to raise her children. Gayle helped her husband for many years on their family farm until they eventually sold the farm and built a short distance away to start their new business called ‘Living Acres’. Gayle enjoyed cooking and worked at the Trolley Diner, New Sharon restaurant, and Farmington House of Pizza, along with other eateries in the area. Gayle tried other ventures, yet was always available for her husband and children.

Gayle was widowed in 1990 and after several years met the second love of her life Clifford Chase. They married in 1997 and she moved back to Wilton to be with her new husband. Gayle learned about Clifford’s love for sulky racing and supported him many years by joining him at the fairs and cheering him and his horses through the finish line.

Gayle had several hobbies throughout her life. Some of which were knitting, bowling, reading, and she enjoyed music. She always made time to go to the men’s softball games while never missing any family sports event. She was a #1 Patriots fan with Tampa Bay a close second. Gayle loved spending time with her best friend’s Leona and Shirley. She was witty with a dry sense of humor. She was kind and considerate, yet straightforward in her opinions, which made her a loyal friend and worthy opponent.

Gayle is survived by her husband Clifford Chase; a son Garry and wife Mary Ellen; daughter Julie and husband Steve Balboni, daughter Tracy and husband Jimmy Boivin, daughter Terri and husband Mike Simpson; a brother Peter Benson and wife Patty; along with 7 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and 6 great-great grandchildren. Gayle is also survived by Tony and Kathy Ramsey who are also considered part of her family. Gayle was predeceased by her late husband Stuart E Mayo; daughter Kelly; and son Sam (Stuart A Mayo). Gayle was a dedicated Christian whose faith and loyalty to the Lord gives us both joy and comfort with the knowledge that she is now with him.

A Celebration of Gayle’s life will be held on Sunday January 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. upstairs at the Farmington Elk’s Lodge. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.

For those wishing to give donations in Gayle’s memory may forward those gifts to ‘The Church of Christ’ 251 Weeks Mills Rd., New Sharon, Me. 04955 to spread the gospel while supporting those less fortunate.