Gayle Shardlow (1940-2022)

FARMINGTON – On Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, Gayle Shardlow, loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away at age 81.

She was born to Lawrence S. and Inez G. Greenwood on Dec. 8, 1940. She grew up in Farmington, Maine with her three siblings. She was a Farmington High School graduate.

On July 29, 1961 Gayle married John F. Shardlow. They shared their life in East Wilton, Maine, where they owned an apple orchard and worked alongside each other for 25 years. Together, they had two children, Frederick John Shardlow and Beth Lorraine Whitfield. She worked hard to provide a childhood they would remember.

Gayle had many hobbies. She enjoyed a challenge and loved to wallpaper. She was meticulous and hard working in everything she did. She ran her own wallpaper business for 30 years. She enjoyed the winters she spent in Naples, Florida. She loved walking, especially on the beach, collecting shells.

On nice days, you could find her on the tennis court. She was an avid tennis player. It was one of her favorite pastimes. Her grandchildren have fond memories of time spent sitting in her kitchen. She was always cooking, canning or baking something amazing.

She knew there was nothing more precious than quality time spent with those you love most. She’ll be remembered as a woman of strong convictions. Those who know her describe her as a lovely woman with remarkable integrity.

She will be greatly missed by all those who loved her.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, John; her son Frederick Shardlow and his wife Lisa Shardlow; her daughter Beth Whitfield and her husband Brian Whitfield; her sister, Loretta Greenwood Dyer; brother Lawrence Greenwood, brother Ronald Greenwood; granddaughter, Brittany Kwiatek and her husband Thomas Kwiatek, granddaughter Hannah Kessler and her husband Donny Kessler, grandson Branden Shardlow, and granddaughter Kyndal Whitfield; and seven great grandchildren.

There will be a private service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the following: Travis Mills Foundation, 747 Western Avenue, Manchester, ME 04351 or to the Ronald McDonald House, 250 Brackett Street, Portland, ME 04102 or to The Chester Greenwood Parade, c/o Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, P O Box 123, Farmington, ME 04938.

