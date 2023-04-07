Genella Butterfield (1928-2023)

FARMINGTON – Genella Moore Butterfield, 94, of Farmington, ME, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2023, at the home of her son, Peter Durrell. She was born on August 23, 1928, in Norridgewock, ME, the daughter of Leland A. and Inez (Stevens) Moore.

Genella was educated in the Norridgewock, Chesterville and Farmington Schools as well as Pelletier’s School of Cosmetology. In her younger years, she was employed during the summer at Rangeley Lakes Hotel and also at Franklin Memorial Hospital. After graduating from Farmington High School and Pelletier’s School of Cosmetology, Genella was employed at Howatt’s Beauty Shop and later for Demerice Guay’s Beauty Shop in Farmington. During her working years she was employed by Farmington Skewer and Dowell Co., Franklin Memorial Hospital, Bass Shoe Co., State of Maine Nurses, and Farmington School District. Genella retired from her working years after 26 years with the U.S.D.A.- A.C.C.S. in Farmington. She was a member of the Farmington Falls Baptist Church and the New Sharon Eastern Star.

Genella had many interests, such as reading, swimming, painting, sewing, quilting, cooking, and dancing. One of her joys in later life was playing cards and camping with friends. She had special friends in life that meant a lot to her, one of whom was Cindy Whittier, her “forever friend”. When her children were young, she had a 4-H group of teenage girls that she taught how to sew, and also a Cub Scout group of 1st grade boys.

Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were always a great delight and joy to her, she loved having them visit and spend time with her.

Genella is survived by a son, Peter Loren Durrell and his wife, Debra Luce Durrell; a daughter, Terry Lynn Lawrence, and her husband, Leonard Lawrence; two granddaughters, Heather Durrell Brackley, and her husband, Justin Brackley; and Hannah Durrell Boivin, and her husband Josh Boivin. Four great grandchildren, Sydney, Makayla, Gavin and Garrett; two sisters, Autice Buckminster of Farmington; and Sylvia Barnwell Wells of Shreveport, LA; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, her 3 brothers Mahlon Moore, and his friend Phyllis Neal; Bradford Moore, and his wife, Gloria Goings Moore; Myron Moore and his wife, Gladys Montimer Moore; brother-in-law, Sam Barnwell and Raymond Buckminister; her first husband of 31 years, Herbert C. Durrell, and her second husband, of 12 years, Burt F. Butterfield.

A very special Thank You to all the wonderful, caring, and supportive care givers from Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice and to Dr. Deborah Burchfield.

At Genella’s request, there will be no public services. Cremation Care and Arrangements are under the direction of Wiles Remembrance Centers-Farmington.