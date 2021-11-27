Genelle Ward-Burhoe (1947-2021)

TURNER – Genelle Ward-Burhoe, 74, of Turner passed away peacefully on November 13, 2021, with her family and loved ones by her side.

Genelle was born on June 13, 1947, the daughter of Quinn and Dorothy Daggett. She attended Farmington schools and received her Baccalaureate Degree at the University of Maine, Orono. She furthered her education, obtaining her master’s degree in Social Work at UCONN.

Genelle was a leader in her community within the social work field where she was adored by her colleagues and clients. But of all the roles throughout her life her most cherished were that of being grandmother, mother, wife, daughter, best friend and sister.

Genelle was a shining light to all that she met and her legacy will live on in those she loved.

Genelle is survived by her granddaughter, Sydney Fortin and grandson, Cameron Fortin; her daughter, Kristen Fortin; her husband, Howard Burhoe; step-children, Karen Taylor and Mark Burhoe, and step- grandchildren; four sisters, Betty, Debra, Darlene, Deanne; and five brothers Wayne, Arnold, George, Robert, Terrence. A special thank you to Carolyn Hiltz for her love and support. She was predeceased by her mother Dorothy Daggett and her father Quinn Daggett.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 11 am, at Fairview Cemetery, in Farmington. A celebration of her life will be held late spring of 2022. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.