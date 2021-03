FARMINGTON – Geneva Breakfield, 98, passed away March 1, 2021 in Farmington, Maine. She is survived by her daughter, Roberta Campoli of West Farmington; grandchildren John Campoli of Lisbon Falls, Patricia Starbird, Deborah Huff Emerson, both of Farmington and Micah Durgin of Auburn. Memories and condolences may be shared at directcremationofmaine.com.