Geneva Irene Worthley (1928 – 2021)

FARMINGTON – Geneva Irene (Findley) Worthley, 92, passed away peacefully in her home in Farmington on

April 28, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born on May 2, 1928, in Anson, to parents Arnold L. Findley Sr. and Hazel (Moody) Findley. Geneva grew up in Sanford until she was 10 years old, then moved to Anson to live with her grandmother, aunts and uncle. She graduated from Madison High School in 1947. Following high school, she attended nursing school in Lewiston. During that time, she met her husband, George A. Worthley Sr. They were married on November 13, 1948 and went on to have six children together. Geneva spent her life as a homemaker. She was also the proprietor of the Little Red Hen Gift Shop in Farmington. Geneva was very active in her community for many years. She was involved in the Women’s Fellowship and spent time as both secretary and treasurer for the Old South Congregational Church. She was involved in planning reunions for the Madison High Class of ’47. Geneva enjoyed crafting, especially braiding and hooking rugs. She taught an adult education class in braiding rugs, and was involved in the Franklin County Cooperative Extension. She spent many years as the troop leader for Girl Scout Troop 38, and also volunteered in Mallett School kindergarten classes and with residents at Edgewood Manor. Geneva was an avid gardener and enjoyed flower arranging, spending time with her family, and especially hosting family dinners. She was a loved and respected member of both her family and her community.

Geneva is survived by her children, Jessica (Sally) Powers of Farmington, Catherine Almon Wortley of Portland, Michael J. Worthley and wife Cindy of Phillips, Jean A. Worthley and partner Steve of South Portland, and Melinda Worthley of Starks; grandchildren, Eric D. Worthley of Portland, Mat LaPoer of Brunswick, Jonathan V. Worthley of New York City, Crystal R. Nersessian and partner Rick of Farmington, Misty D. Nersessian and partner Nathan of Jay, Patrick J. Worthley of Utah and California, and Spencer C. Worthley of Los Angeles, CA; great grandchildren, Hayley R. Garcia of Farmington, Ricky Bowen of Jay, and Emmett Bowen of Jay. Geneva was predeceased by her parents, Arnold and Hazel Findley; husband, George A. Worthley Sr.; eldest daughter, Susan Hurd; great granddaughter, Hannah Garcia; brothers, Arnold, Clyde, Gerald, Maurice, Robert, Bernard and Roger Findley; sisters, Doris Glover and Edna Findley; beloved aunts, Carrie and Alma Moody; and beloved uncle, Floyd Moody.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Geneva’s memory should be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11 am, with Rev. Richard Waddell officiating, at the Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.