Genevieve Hazelton ( 1930 – 2021 )

FARMINGTON – Genevieve Mokray Hazelton, 91, of Farmington, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2021. She was born on March 30, 1930 in Wallington, New Jersey, the third daughter of the late John and Emma (Laszig) Mokray. She was one of seven children. Genevieve attended Honesdale High School in Pennsylvania, and was an active member of the 4-H club. She graduated from Passaic General Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a private duty registered nurse. She then worked as a school nurse in Kinnelon, New Jersey for 35 years – a job that she truly loved. She was married to Donald G. Hazelton of Honesdale, PA for twenty years, and they had two children together.

Genevieve loved her large extended family and was very active in her church. She moved to Maine in 2001 where she lived next door to her daughter. She enjoyed being outside tending her flowers, mowing her lawn, and raking up leaves.

Genevieve is survived by her daughter, Cindy Wright and husband Jeff of Farmington; her son, Richard Hazelton and friend Lydia Yedinak of Scranton, PA; her brother, Fred Mokray of Picayune, MS; her grandchildren, Jason and Justin Wright, and Matthew Hazelton; and four great grandchildren, Aidan, Cole and Brendan Wright, and Wesley Hazelton. She was predeceased by her parents; and sisters, Bertha Wickle, Ruth France, Dottie Kerber Zimmer, Shirley Holleran, and Helena Reed.

The family extends their gratitude to Androscoggin Home Health and the healthcare team that provided compassionate care to Genny over the past six months.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made in Genny’s memory to Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04340.

Private burial will be in the Lower Right Cemetery in Eustis at a future date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.