Geoffrey Lane Masterman (1963-2021)

FARMINGTON – Geoffrey Lane Masterman, 57, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday December 2, 2021 with his loved ones by his side. He fought a courageous 10 year battle with Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. He was born in Farmington, ME on December 19, 1963.

He graduated from Newmarket High School and Region 18 Vocational Center in 1983. He was employed by Dreher-Holloway in Exeter, NH for 13 years as a General Motors mechanic. In 1994 his love of farming led him and his wife Nancy to a dairy farm in New Sharon, ME where he got to live out his dream. In 2001 with his wife Nancy by his side, became an owner/operator of a mobile goat reproduction business that took them across 30 states of rural America. In 2010, while living in Ohio, Geoff became owner/operator of GNM Trucking when he got his Commercial Driver’s license. He loved sitting behind the wheel of his big rig as he hauled grain across Ohio. In 2011 Geoff and Nancy returned home to NH where he became owner/operator of Milton Firewood Company (a firewood processing and delivery business).

After his diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia he relocated to Farmington, ME, with his wife, not far from where he was born. So clever with his hands, Geoff was a mechanic, builder, farmer, truck driver, plumber, electrician and welder. A jack of all trades and master of them all. Always a good friend and neighbor, ready to help others with his know how. He was soft spoken and had a sharp dry sense of humor. He was a John Deere tractor man. He loved all animals, especially his dogs Lucy and Oliver. Geoff’s generosity is clearly demonstrated by the donation of his brain to the Harvard Brain Tissue Resource Center for research.

Geoff is survived by his wife of 36 years Nancy Landry Masterman, his father and step-mother, Leslie J. and Kathy Masterman, mother and step-father, Alyce (Mayo) and Ray Lagasse, step-sister Jessica (Hardy) Seta, her husband Frank, step-niece Piper and step-nephew Leo. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Lori Masterman, a sister Stephanie (Masterman) Higgs and Fiancé Ed Johansen, a nephew CPT Samuel J. Higgs and his wife Kristen.

Geoff’s family would like to recognize the wonderful care and support he received from Beacon Hospice and especially thank Pam M. his Monday – Friday CNA, Angela B. RN; Leslie T. RN; Amy G. RN; and Lori C. RN.

A celebration of Geoff’s life will be held in the spring. Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com