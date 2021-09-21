George “Buck” Quirrion II (1964-2021)

JAY – George “Buck” Quirrion II, 57, of Jay, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at his home. He was born in Farmington on June 29, 1964, a son of George and Avis (Webber) Quirrion.

He worked in the local shoe shop and tannery and later spent many years doing road and bridge construction. He loved spending time with his family and seeing his grandchildren. He spent many hours in the woods hunting and fishing, and many more listening to old country music. He enjoyed his daily trips “up-street” and “around the lake”.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Patricia Quirrion. Daughters, Jessica Turner, April Hand and her husband Corey, Victoria Stevens and her wife Marley. Sons, Bradley Ragsdale and his wife Kimberly, Shawn Ragsdale and his wife Tabitha, and Alan Hubbell, seven grandsons and three granddaughters, a sister Cheryl Remick and her husband Martell and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Ronald Quirrion.

A graveside memorial service will be held Sunday September 26, 2021 at 1:00PM at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. Arrangements are cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Rd. Jay. A kind word may be left in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of George “Buck” Quirrion II, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.