George Corrieri (1954-2024)

FARMINGTON – George Arthur Corrieri, 69 of Farmington, passed away on Monday, January 8, 2024, at Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice in Auburn. He was born on February 22, 1954, in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late George and Lurah (Dillon) Corrieri.

After graduation from high school, George went on to further his education as a CNA, providing care to patients at Sandy River Assisted Living and Nursing Home. On September 22, 2023, George married his long-time love, Lorie Dubay. They made their home in Farmington, finding enjoyment in doing all things together. Before George’s illness, he and Lorie loved to take walks together to a nearby farm that had horses. George loved to see the horse. When taking walks together became more difficult, they enjoyed car rides to go shopping, to the movies or watching George’s favorite show on tv, MASH. George’s favorite color was purple, and he always had a diet coke in his hand. He enjoyed keeping an eye on things at Willow Spring or across the street watching out his windows.

George is survived by his longtime love and wife, Lorie; sons, George of TN and Anthony of OH; sister, Patrice Drummond; sister-in-law, Angela Johnston (Mark); brother-in-law, Chip Dubay; and his best friend, Ivan Gray of CT. We would like to express our deepest thanks to Nursing Staff at CMMC & Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice for the excellent care George received.

Per George’s wishes there will not be any funeral services. Family and friends are encouraged to visit George’s Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com to leave expressions of sympathy. Arrangements are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Center – Farmington.