George David Jenckes (1941-2021)

George David Jenckes died peacefully at home on April 19, 2021 after a long road through vascular dementia. Both his wife Penny and his daughter Jenni were in attendance to help “walk him home”.

Born on December 15, 1941 he grew up in Rhode Island, and lived in Oklahoma, Connecticut and Washington State before moving to Farmington, Maine in 1995. As one friend put it, “His smile lit up a room, and I always felt lighter after talking with David.” His kindness, humor, creativity, and appreciative nature could shift most any situation toward a better outcome. He had a recognition that “We are all in this together, we are all the same, that’s a reality. It’s pretty straightforward, do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Because that is what works, and if it doesn’t work, do it again.”

David is survived by his wife Penny Hood of Farmington, his son Brad Jenckes of Florida, his daughter Jenni Jenckes Binford of Auburn Washington, his son Justin Jenckes of Auburn Washington, and his two step sons Ben and Woody Hoagland, of Reston Virginia and Florence Mass. He is also survived by his brother Cal and wife Sherry of Farmington. His many grandchildren and great grandchildren brought him delight, as did his extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Ray and Marjorie Jenckes, his sister Claudia Randall, and his son Zachery Jenckes.

His wife and family would like to especially thank his community of family and friends who supported him in these last few years. Dementia “takes a village” and we are eternally grateful for the medical care, hospice, untold hours of respite, encouragement, love and dedication from this community… we could not have done this alone. Dave will be sorely missed, but his wisdom, humor and spirit are alive in each who knew him.

A memorial service is in the works for late summer.